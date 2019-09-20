Jaydev Shah appointed Saurashtra Cricket Association President

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Jaydev Shah was named the President of the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) as Electoral Officer Varesh Sinha declared the name of the five office bearers of the SCA along with 11 Apex Council members duly elected for their respective posts.

While Shah was elected President, Dipak Lakhani was named the Vice President, Himanshu Shah was appointed honourary Secretary, Karan Shah was appointed honourary Joint Secretary and Shyam Raichura was named the honourary Treasurer.

Electoral Officer Sinha is the former Chief Election Commissioner of the State and has also been Chief Secretary of Gujarat.

Son of former BCCI official Niranjan Shah, Jaydev played 120 first-class matches and captained Saurashtra for a record 110 times. Saurashtra were runners-up in Ranji Trophy in 2012-13 and 2015-16 and also became national champions in Vijay Hazare in 2007-08 under his captaincy. Jaydev announced retirement from all formats of the game in 2018.

The Apex Council and office bearers were elected as per the new constitution of Saurashtra Cricket Association and the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s judgments.

–IANS

bbh