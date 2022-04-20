Actress Shalini Pandey found fame with the Telugu movie, ‘Arjun Reddy’ in which she was paired with Vijay Devarakonda. The movie became a blockbuster in the South and prompted a Bollywood remake ‘Kabir Singh’ starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Now, Shalini Pandey is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh in the soon to be released ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’. Ahead of the movie’s release, the actress shares her interesting and filmy journey towards making it as an actor.

In addition to ‘Arjun Reddy’, Shalini Pandey has also done some Tamil movies as well as a Zee5 film, ‘Bamfaad’. But the actress shares that she had to rebel against her family’s wishes to pursue her dream career in the entertainment industry.

On Tuesday, April 19, Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey were part of the trailer launch event of ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ where the former asked Shalini to share her story of making it as an actress.

Shalini then said that her father was keen that she pursue engineering, and she tried hard for many years to convince him that engineering wasn’t for her and that she wanted to become an actress. After trying and failing, she decided to run away from home.

At the event, Ranveer said, “She ran away from her home to pursue acting, and today she is standing in front of you. Shalini please tell us about your journey.”

Shalini replied, “My papa wanted me to do engineering. I even tried it, but I wasn’t able to do it. And my papa just wouldn’t agree to let me try acting. I was trying to convince him for 4 years. So, I planned that I should just run away. Now it seems like a joke but at that time it was very difficult. So, I ran away.”

Before the mood got too serious though, the actress quickly added, “Thankfully, my parents are really proud of me now, because of Yash Raj, because now they feel I am doing credible work. Because all of us, my parents, grew up watching Yash Raj’s films.”

‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ has Ranveer Singh playing a married man fighting hard to save the life of his unborn girl child and Shalini Pandey is playing his wife. Actors Ratna Pathak Shah and Boman Irani are essaying the role of Ranveer Singh’s very conservative parents in the movie.

The movie is also a debut directorial for Divyang Thakkar. The music for the movie has been composed by Amit Trivedi and Vishal-Shekhar and the film will hit the big screens on May 13, 2022.

Watch the official trailer of the movie here: