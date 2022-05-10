Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ has landed in legal trouble just days ahead of its release. Last week a petition was filed against the movie in Delhi High Court. It was against a particular scene shown in the trailer of the movie.

When the trailer of the movie was launched, it was revealed that the movie spoke about female foeticide but importantly the trailer showed prenatal sex determination with ultrasound.

Advocate Pawan Prakash filed a plea in Delhi High Court which cited that the movie focuses on female foeticide and was supposed to be about ‘Save the Girl Child, but the trailer shows the usage of ultrasound to determine the sex of the foetus, an act which is restricted under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act of 1994.

Now the Delhi HC on hearing the plea has said that “pre-natal sex determination cannot be trivialised”

The bench which comprised of Justice Navin Chawla and Acting Chief Justice Vipin Singh watched the trailer and said, “There is nothing to show in the trailer that the lady is taken to the doctor clandestinely. What is coming out is, that any pregnant woman can be routinely taken to the centre with sonography machine and this can be done without any fetters.”

As per ‘Live Law India’, the plea filed by Advocate Pawan Prakash states, “The ultrasound clinic scene where the technology of ultrasound for sex selection is being advertised openly without censor and as per section 3, 3A, 3B, 4, 6 & 22 of the PC & PNDT Act, same is not allowed & hence the instant PIL.”

During the hearing, the legal counsel representing the filmmakers argued that the trailer comes with a disclaimer, but the bench responded to that by stating that the disclaimer is not legible and barely visible and told the legal counsel to follow the court’s instructions. They said, “Unless we see for ourselves and are satisfied, we are not going to permit this. You seek instructions or otherwise, we will have to stay this.”

The court has adjourned the matter by a day after the Counsel said that they will show the entire movie and show the judges the relevant part.

‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ has been directed by debutante director Divyang Thakkar and produced by Maneesh Sharma and YRF. It stars Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Ratna Pathak Shah and Boman Irani. The movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on May 13, 2022.