Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movie ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ will hit the silver screen on May 13, 2022. Prior to its release, as reported by Bollywood Hungama the movie has been cleared by CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) with zero cuts.

A source reportedly told Bollywood Hungama portal, “The film is based on the burning topic of female infanticide. Also, the lead actor Ranveer Singh is seen threatening to castrate himself in a scene. However, director Divyang Thakkar has treated the whole film in a non-objectionable manner. Even the disturbing topic of female infanticide has been shown in a light-hearted manner. As a result, there was no reason for the CBFC to ask for the removal of any visual or dialogue. They gave a clean U/A to the film without asking for any sort of cut.”

The interesting fact here is that the movie obtained the clearance from CBFC on February 17, 2022 itself and the length of the film, as stated on the certificate is 124 minutes, i.e., 2 hours and 4 minutes.

This news had made film exhibitors very happy. A source from film exhibitors stated that this makes ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ one of the shortest Bollywood movies in a long time. The source added, Post the third wave, except for John Abraham’s Attack, all the major films which were released like Badhaai Do, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Jhund, The Batman, The Kashmir Files, Radhe Shyam, Bachchhan Paandey, RRR, KGF – Chapter 2, Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 were more than 2 hours and 20 minutes long. A few films like RRR, The Batman, Jhund, etc had a runtime of nearly 3 hours. It becomes a challenge to accommodate shows when films are lengthy.”

The source added that it was heartening that the movie was just over 2 hours. He added that Marvel’s ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ was also around 2 hours and 6 minutes long so it will be easy to plan the screenings of these movies.

The ‘Doctor Strange’ movie releases a week prior on May 5 and ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ the next Friday on May 13, but since both these movies have similar run time, it will be easy even for single screen theatres to plan shows for both movies simultaneously.

‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ has been produced by Yash Raj Films and besides Ranveer Singh, it stars Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Shalini Pandey, who makes her Bollywood debut with this film. Shalini played the female lead in the popular Telugu movie ‘Arjun Reddy’, which was remade in Hindi as ‘Kabir Singh’, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.