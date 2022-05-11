Yash Raj Film’s Ranveer Singh starrer, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ landed in legal trouble after the trailer of the movie showed pre-natal sex determination through ultrasound.

This is an illegal offence in India and as a result of that particular scene a PIL was filed in Delhi HC requesting that the scene be deleted.

The court heard the plea and at the time told the legal counsel of YRF that pre-natal sex determination is not to be trivialised.

When the legal counsel for the makers of the movie stated that they have provided a disclaimer, the judge said that the disclaimer is barely legible and not visible enough.

The counsel then asked for a day so they could show the bench the movie as well as the relevant scene so the judge can determine if any rules are being flouted.

The court agreed to adjourn for a day and it seems like the legal counsel managed to convince the court because the judges dismissed the petition and stated that no scene need be deleted. Instead, they have instructed the makers to insert the disclaimer added at the start of the movie, to the scene where the doctor is using ultrasound for pre-natal sex determination.

‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ crew can breathe a sigh of relief because not only are they free and clear of legal trouble to release the movie on May 13 but also, they get to do so without having to edit or delete any part of their movie.

For the unversed, the theme of the movie is to sensitize the audience about stopping the practice of female foeticide. While communicating this message it was necessary to show the social evil that is still in prevalence. Therefore, one of the scenes in the movie, shows the doctor using an ultrasound and later subtly stating that the child in the womb is a girl. This was the cause of the PIL.

The petition agreed that the movie addressed the positive aspect of ‘Save the Girl Child’ but it stated that showing the use of ultrasound for pre-natal sex determination can lead masses to think that such practice is permissible.

The movie had already been cleared by CBFC to release without any cuts, therefore the court was reluctant to insist on cuts/edits of any scene. The request of the petitioner was to remove the scene altogether. However, the court decided to side with YRF but stated that they ensure the disclaimer added at the beginning of the movie is inserted in the questionable scene as well. And the caveat is to ensure the disclaimer is legible. Therefore, ““Pre-natal sex determination test is a punishable offense” will appear twice in the movie.