BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd acquires Azmarda brand indicated for heart failure patients from Novartis AG, Switzerland for India in Rs 246 cr

NewsWire
0
18

Considering the dire need for cardiological drugs amidst the rising incidence of Heart Failure and Hypertension in India, and to taking its acquisition drive forward, J.B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., has acquired Azmarda from Novartis AG, Switzerland for India in Rs 246 crore.

Azmarda is a brand indicated for heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). Azmarda is in the top 300 IPM brands, and it will be the 6th brand of JBCPL to be in the top 300.

Indeed, the acquisition of Azmarda by JBCPL is a strategic move to strengthen its equity in the segment of cardiology. After Cilacar and Nicardia, Azmarda will be the next big drug in JBCPL’s cardiology portfolio.

Heart failure is a progressive chronic syndrome characterised by decrease in functional status and quality of life. The burden of heart failure has increased to an estimated 23 million people, worldwide. In India, the prevalence was estimated to be around 1.2/1000 people in the INDUS study.

The Azmarda brand, a patented product, shall be affixed on the proprietary Novartis AG product, which is a pharmaceutical composition comprising of Valsartan and Sacubitril. It has recorded sales of Rs 76.8 crore as per IQVIA MAT February, 2022. The patented product is growing at around 35 per cent CAGR and is one of the fastest-growing molecules in the cardiology segment. With only three players in the market, this molecule will make JBCPL in the cardio segment stand out amongst the competitors.

The brand ‘Azmarda’ fits well with JBCPL’s overall strategy of strengthening its presence in the cardiology segment in India as Swiss giant Novartis entrusts JBCPL considering it as one of the best cardio-metabolic players.

20220408-111402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Setback for SAT, SC expunged its remarks against retired IRDAI member

    Adani Green Energy to acquire SB Energy’s renewable power portfolio for...

    Japan govt panel proposes record rise in minimum hourly wage

    Committee on ARCs invites views from stakeholders