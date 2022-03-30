INDIASCI-TECH

JBL Flip 6 launched in India for Rs 14,999

NewsWire
0
10

Audio equipment maker JBL by HARMAN on Wednesday launched a new portable speaker with innovative features — JBL Flip 6 — in India.

Priced at Rs 14,999, the JBL Flip 6 will be available in ocean blue, midnight black and squad colours on offline and online stores.

“JBL Flip 6 offers a bold new logo design, more powerful than its predecessors and comes armed with the latest in cutting edge JBL sound technology,” Vikram Kher, Vice President, Lifestyle, HARMAN India, said in a statement.

“We are excited to present Flip 6; the newest JBL Flip portable with the greatest features of the previous JBL Flip 5, such as PartyBoost, and the revolutionary racetrack driver, the Flip 6 adds a separate tweeter and dual passive radiators to deliver your kind of music with even greater depth and power,” Kher added.

JBL Flip 6 features an all-new audio configuration with dual passive radiators, powerful racetrack-shaped woofer and separate tweeter.

From bass to mids to highs, it is said to deliver music with every detail, the company said.

JBL Flip 6 comes in a recyclable paper-based box, with a 90 per cent recyclable plastic hangtag, and the exterior of the box is printed with soy ink.

20220330-145424

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kamal Nath disagrees with Cong MLA who boycotted MP Guv’s speech

    Hyderabad: 18-month-old infant kidnapped from hospital rescued

    Majority of Delhi police personnel ‘unhappy’ with accommodations

    ‘Mindless’ scrolling on your phone getting in the way of sleep?