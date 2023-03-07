INDIA

JCB operator killed, 6 injured in landslide on Srinagar-Jammu highway

NewsWire
0
0

A JCB operator was killed and 6 others injured in a landslide on Srinagar-Jammu highway on Tuesday, officials said.

Officials said a JCB and a private car came under the debris of a landslide in Seeri Ramban area of the highway.

“JCB driver identified as Surjeet Singh was killed in this incident. Six occupants of a private car that also came under the landslide debris have been rescued.

“The injured identified as Mohammad Taj, Rubeena Begum, Sakeena Begum, Abdul Hameed, Salma Bibi and Mohammad Amir, all residents of Moonglu village in Rajouri district, have been admitted to hospital for treatment,” officials said.

Meanwhile, the highway has been closed for traffic.

20230307-165803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Centre invites applications for drone PLI scheme

    Can Omar Abdullah’s cordiality be interpreted as ‘warming up between NC...

    Singapore Airlines to resume India flight services from Nov 29

    Go First Delhi-Guwahati flight diverted to Jaipur as windshield cracks