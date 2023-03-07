A JCB operator was killed and 6 others injured in a landslide on Srinagar-Jammu highway on Tuesday, officials said.

Officials said a JCB and a private car came under the debris of a landslide in Seeri Ramban area of the highway.

“JCB driver identified as Surjeet Singh was killed in this incident. Six occupants of a private car that also came under the landslide debris have been rescued.

“The injured identified as Mohammad Taj, Rubeena Begum, Sakeena Begum, Abdul Hameed, Salma Bibi and Mohammad Amir, all residents of Moonglu village in Rajouri district, have been admitted to hospital for treatment,” officials said.

Meanwhile, the highway has been closed for traffic.

20230307-165803