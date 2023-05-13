A junior commissioned officer (JCO) was injured on Saturday as the Army foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector.

Defence sources said that the JCO received minor injuries when alert troops of the Army foiled the infiltration bid on the LoC in Uri sector of Baramulla district.

The JCO was shifted to a hospital for treatment, sources said.

Earlier, a defence spokesman said, “There was an exchange of fire between militants and own troops. The Pakistan side tried to fly a quadcopter over the incident site, but on being fired at by the Indian side it quickly withdrew. A search operation is underway in the area”.

“This desperate action by the terrorists, duly abetted by Pakistan Army, is yet another failed attempt to disrupt the G20 Summit and create disturbance in the Valley.”

Extensive search operation was underway in the densely forested area.

