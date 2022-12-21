ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

JD Chakravarthy is not just an antagonist in ‘Taaza Khabar’

J.D. Chakravarthy, known for his works in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema, briefs about his role in the series ‘Taaza Khabar’ and what made him choose the particular project.

He said: “I have played lots of characters with lots of shades in my journey but never played anything like this character. So, I quickly grabbed the role which I was sure would be an interesting pitch to the already very intriguing and arresting story of ‘Taaza Khabar’. You cannot call him an antagonist either.”

The 52-year-old actor started his career with a Telugu film ‘Siva’ and went on to be part of movies such as ‘Neti Siddhartha’, ‘Satya’, ‘Vastu Shastra’, ‘Bhoot Returns’, and many more.

The actor further elaborated about his role in the series: “He has an objective in his life, he is hardworking, very observant and also sensibly romantic. So, these features do make him an intelligent crook from his adversary’s perspective rather than an antagonist. For example, he is very rude to the protagonist at some junctures but he understands the pain of Shriya’s character so well that he never hurts or even offends her.”

JD also made a hilarious comment saying his co-actor and producer Bhuvan Bam must be missing playing his part in the web series.

“I am sure at times, Bhuvan would have felt a little bad playing the goody-goody protagonist but not my part,” he added.

Produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam, directed by Himank Gaur and written by the duo Hussain and Abbas Dalal, the series will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on January 6.

