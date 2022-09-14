INDIA

JD-S leader’s ‘gol gappa sellers’ comment adds to Hindi Day row in K’taka

Janata Dal-Secular’s Karnataka state chief C.M. Ibrahim sparked a fresh controversy on Hindi Day on Wednesday with his remarks comparing Hindi speakers to ‘gol gappa’ sellers.

Speaking to reporters, Ibrahim criticised Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over the alleged attempts by the BJP-led Central government to impose Hindi language in Karnataka.

“Bommai is promoting Hindi with our money. We will not allow the imposition of Delhi language in our state,” he said.

Over the past few days, the issue of Hindi Day celebrations in Karnataka have gradually raised political heat. JD-S leader and former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy had earlier written to Bommai urging him not to organise Hindi Day celebrations in the state.

On Wednesday, Ibrahim went a step further. “We don’t need to learn Hindi and go to north India to sell gol gappas. All these people from Gujarat and Hindi states come here to sell pani puri,” he said.

While there have been no reactions as yet to Ibrahim’s comments, observers feel that the Hindi language issue may not rouse passions to the extent it does in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

