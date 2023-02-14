INDIA

JD (S) slams Amit Shah for statements on getting power in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent statements about retaining power in Karnataka and rejection of the family politics of the JD (S) have created ripples in political circles in the state. The JD (S) seems to be very upset and slammed Amit Shah for his remarks.

Former Chief Minister and JD (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, reacting to Amit Shah, questioned whether he has any idea about the Indian Constitution?

Amit Shah had stated that the people of Mandya region, from where the JD (S) receives its core strength, are going to reject it. “I have conducted a public rally successfully in Mandya. I want to ask him this. The Constitution is in place after Independence and it is a model to the world. One can choose the career of their choice as per the Constitution,” Kumaraswamy said.

“We have not entered the legislature from the backdoor. We have struggled in public life and come up. After people’s acceptance only we have become leaders. Do we have to take permission from them for this.”

Is there no family politics in the BJP? His (Amit Shah) son is there in the BCCI. The power has been given to him violating Supreme Court guidelines. What is his achievement? How many fathers and sons are there in the BJP? Kumaraswamy questioned.

Is family politics confined to former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda? This is common in all parties. According to the framework of the Constitution one can contest elections from anywhere. “I don’t need his (Shah) certificate,” he said.

Kumaraswamy maintained that their politics is responding to people’s woes and they do not sacrifice innocents to pursue politics. “Karnataka is not Uttar Pradesh or Bihar. You see what will happen to their arrogance. What is their contribution to our state? Have they fixed the Mahadayi River dispute? They have got the Goa government to object to the project. There is no double engine government. It is a triple engine government including the government of the state of Goa,” he said.

20230214-164203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pandit Jasraj’s native place in Haryana to get facelift

    Anti-Agnipath protests reach K’taka, 30 arrested

    Rural consumption slowed down due to rise in Covid cases, lockdowns

    39 new Central ministers to visit 195 constituencies during Jan Ashirvad...