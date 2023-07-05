JD(S) on Wednesday launched a fresh attack on the ruling Congress in Karnataka by calling the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) the “Corruption Management Office”.

It further attacked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra and DyCM D.K. Shivakumar.

Taking a dig at the grand-old party, the JD(S) tweeted that earlier the Kannada people wrongly understood the CMO stood for the “Chief Minister’s Office”. But, now they have realized that it is a “Corruption Management Office”.

The reason is simple, if “YST tax” is not made, the transfer orders will find place in dustbins, JD(S) stated making an indirect reference to CM Siddaramaiah’s son, former MLA Yathindra.

Posting a transfer order, JD(S) claimed that this was an example of transparent administration and also called it an “evidence for cash-for-post scam” taking place at the Chief Minister’s Office in Karnataka.

“If you want to get the order on the day of transfer, the payment of “YST Tax” is compulsory. If you don’t pay, the orders will go to dustbins,” the post by JD(S) stated.

Reacting to the statement of Congress on former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy stationed at the West End star hotel during his tenure as CM and payment of the rent to the same, JD(S) stated that the matter for the rent for the West End can wait, what is the logic behind three recommendations for one AC post? These recommendations generated huge money and it is to be found out whether it is filling coffers of the party or YST tax treasury. JD(S) maintained targeting Congress party and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra.

“Lets come to the matter of Lulu Mall in Bengaluru. With the income generated from agriculture, can the Lulu mall be built? If it can be done, then there no best economist than your Lulu Kumar. He could have been made as the minister of Finance as well,” JD(S) stated targeting DyCM and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar.

Reacting to the allegations, Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvaraya Swamy retaliated by letting the JD(S) leaders come out with property details of top JD (S) leaders.

“You talk about the assets of your four members. Let the issue be discussed. DyCM Shivakumar has been in business for 25 years. You target the PM and all politicians. Let there be a discussion on how they (Deve Gowda) family created assets,” he said.

“They also spoke about the “YST tax”. CM Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah is a former MLA. What’s wrong if he talks to us and others?” Cheluvaraya Swamy stated.

