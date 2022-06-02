INDIA

JD-S to get stronger in Kerala as breakaway faction returns

NewsWire
0
0

A section of the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) in Kerala that had parted ways in 2009 and later came to be known as Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) decided to merge with the JD-S on Thursday.

After snapping ties with the JD-S, the LJD went on to become an ally of the Congress led-UDF.

A faction was formed after a section of the party led by media baron M.P. Veerendrakumar decided to walk away from the JD-S.

The decision to merge their outfit with JD-S was taken at the state committee meeting of the LJD, now led by Veerendrakumar’s son M.V. Shreyams Kumar, held in Kozhikode on Thursday.

“The decision to merge has been now taken after lots of discussions… and whatever divergent views were there have been settled. We have decided to merge and move forward as that’s what the political situation in the state needs,” said Shreyams Kumar.

LJD has one legislator, the JD-S has two and one of them is a state cabinet minister — K.Krishnankutty.

20220602-193003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Disappointed with unable to capitalise in last five overs,...

    7 suspended for allowing students in hijab to take class 10...

    ‘Russia wants to organise humanitarian corridors to take Ukrainians as prisoners’

    Wardrobe refresh with these new fashion releases