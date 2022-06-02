A section of the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) in Kerala that had parted ways in 2009 and later came to be known as Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) decided to merge with the JD-S on Thursday.

After snapping ties with the JD-S, the LJD went on to become an ally of the Congress led-UDF.

A faction was formed after a section of the party led by media baron M.P. Veerendrakumar decided to walk away from the JD-S.

The decision to merge their outfit with JD-S was taken at the state committee meeting of the LJD, now led by Veerendrakumar’s son M.V. Shreyams Kumar, held in Kozhikode on Thursday.

“The decision to merge has been now taken after lots of discussions… and whatever divergent views were there have been settled. We have decided to merge and move forward as that’s what the political situation in the state needs,” said Shreyams Kumar.

LJD has one legislator, the JD-S has two and one of them is a state cabinet minister — K.Krishnankutty.

