The statement of RJD national principal general secretary Abdul Bari Siddiqui that the atmosphere was not right for Muslims in the country has been criticized by all sections including the JD-U.

Sanjay Kumar Jha, water resource development minister in the Bihar government, claimed that there is no fear in Bihar.

“Whatever we all have achieved is being given by the country. We have to stay here in this soil and die in it one day. If we feel anything is lacking here, we have to improve it and not put a question mark on the country,” Jha said.

“The situation in Bihar is perfect. No one is scared of living here. We have law which is ruling the state. In the last 17 years, curfew was not imposed anywhere for a single day in Bihar. The Nitish Kumar government has not allowed anyone to disturb communal harmony in the state. There is complete peace in Bihar and that’s why it is developing,” Jha said.

Meanwhile, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly and BJP MLA said: “Abdul Bari Siddiqui’s fear is natural after Tejashwi Yadav came to power in Bihar. The Jungle Raj converted into Gunda Raj. Siddiqui’s fear will be wiped out in 2024 and 2025.”

“Abdul Bari Siddiqui has been in the politics of Bihar for a long time but his statement is extremely unfortunate. BJP fought for good governance in Bihar for a long time. Now, RJD came into power from the thief’s door and established Gunda Raj here. That’s why Siddiqui is suggesting to his kids to stay away from the country,” Sinha said.

“We have seen bomb blasts in the past. After the formation of the Narendra Modi government, the terror modules were destroyed. People are living here peacefully,” Sinha said.

Abdul Bari Siddiqui in a private event had given a controversial statement and said that the atmosphere of the country is not livable for Muslims after the Narendra Modi government came to power and created communal differences among Hindus and Muslims.

Siddiqui made the statement during an event organised by an Urdu daily to honour the newly elected chairman of the Bihar legislative council, Devesh Chandra Thakur.

During the event, Siddiqui while addressing the gathering in the presence of Devesh Chandra Thakur said: “I have a son and a daughter and the former is studying in Harvard university and the latter has passed out from the London School of Economics. I told them to take jobs there and also take citizenship if possible. Now, the atmosphere of India is not right.”

