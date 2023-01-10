INDIA

JD-U expects action against Sudhakar Singh after Makar Sankranti

In wake of his unparliamentary remarks against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar’s ruling JD-U on Tuesday said it expects his RJD to take action against former Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh after Makar Sankranti.

“For every good work, we have to wait for Makar Sankranti. Let the Makar Sankranti get over, then we are expecting action from the RJD,” JD-U Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha said.

“RJD top leadership have to observe what their MLA are giving statements publicly. Tejashwi Yadav himself says that such statements are non-tolerable but why he is tolerating it. I think he would be in a better position to answer,” he added.

Sudhakar Singh had used words like Shikhandi, night watchman and beggar to attack Nitish Kumar. Even Tejashwi Yadav criticized his remark and claimed that he is acting like a BJP agent but Sudhakar Singh has not withdrawn his statements so far.

Another RJD MLA Vijay Kumar Mandal also targeted Nitish Kumar, saying that his government has become “autocratic” and his Samadhan Yatra has no meaning. Mandal however changed his statement on Tuesday and claimed that Nitish Kumar is doing development Yatra.

Reacting to the black flag shown to Nitish Kumar by a youth in Chapra, Kushwaha claimed that it was a handiwork of the opposition BJP. “BJP continuously targets Nitish Kumar but the people of Bihar are with him. Nitish Ji is standing firm and he is unaffected with the ploys of BJP,” he said.

