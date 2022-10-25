INDIA

JD-U gives ‘new expanded form’ of BJP-RSS ahead of Bihar bypolls

NewsWire
0
0

Ahead of the by-elections to Bihar’s Mokama and Gopalganj Assembly constituencies, the political war between the ruling Grand Alliance and the BJP resumed post Diwali, through posters.

Janata Dal-United (JD-U) put a poster on the streets of Patna wherein it said the new full form of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is “Bech (kar) Jayenge Puri Rashtriya Sarkari Sampati (will sell-off all national government assets)”.

The poster further advocates Nitish Kumar as Prime Minister.

Prepared by the party’s EBC wing, it had photographs of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, JD-U national President Lalan Singh, Building Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary, Finance Minister Vijay Chaudhary, and Liquor Prohibition Minister Sunil Kumar.

The BJP after being thrown out from the government in Bihar, is not missing any chance to criticise Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders of grand alliance.

BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Vijay Sinha, his Legislative Council counterpart Samrat Chaudhary, and state President Sanjay Jaiswal are very critical about any move of the state government.

20221025-231403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Allahabad HC rejects bail plea of ANM who threw jabs

    Indian documentary nominated for Oscar

    After marrying herself, Kanishka seeks justice for Sonali, SSR, Sidhu Moosewala

    Birbhum violence: CBI begins probe after HC order