JD-U has no future, says Chirag Paswan

In wake of the latest allegations of JD-U leader Upendra Kushwaha, LJP-Ram Vilas President Chirag Paswan on Friday said that the existence of Nitish Kumar’s JD-U has ended now as the current row in the party proves.

“It is an internal matter of the Mahagathbandhan which needs to be resolved by talking to each other. As there is nothing left in the JD-U, they are discussing it on a public platform. There are lots of issues in the state but they have no time to discuss them,” he said.

“The leader of the JD-U (Nitish Kumar) announced his political successor from another party (Tejashwi Yadav), then what is the future of the party,” he asked.

“Upendra Kushwaha rightly demanded a stake in the party. Nitish Kumar is being handled by some people. He should reveal who is handling him,” Paswan said.

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha, of the BJP, cited the cases of Prashant Kishor, to claim that Lalan Singh, Kushwaha and Lalu Prasad Yadav were facing threats to their careers.

“The people of Bihar refused him. How could he come to power again? If he would dissolve the Vidhan Sabha, the entire Mahagathbandhan would not get even 50 seats,” he claimed.

20230127-213603

