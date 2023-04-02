Bihar’s ruling JD-U hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who, in his Nawada rally on Sunday, had slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the violence in Sasaram and Nalanda, accusing him of defaming the state with false allegations.

“Amit Shah is saying the people were killed in Sasaram… I want to ask those who have been killed there. Amit Shah is stating a lie. He is alleging the Bihar government of falsehood and it is not wise for the Home Minister of the country to speak lies. He is doing politics over dead bodies,” MLC Neeraj Kumar said.

Reacting to Amit Shah saying that he had a phone conversation with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Neeraj Kumar asked why he had not talked to the Chief Minister.

“You have done the same in West Bengal and not talked to CM Mamata Banerjee. At least, you should talk to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar about the exact situation of Sasaram and Biharsharif. Amit Shah, without consulting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, leveled false allegations on the Bihar government,” he said.

The JD-U leader also said that Amit Shah went to Nawada and did not take the names of Shree Babu (Bihar’s first Chief Minister Shri Krishna Sinha) and C.P. Singh. “We have demanded Bharat Ratna for Shree Babu. The way BJP is telling lies, people of Bihar will teach Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah a lesson in the 2024 Lok Sabha election,” he said.

“Nitish Kumar is doing the development work from the phase when they were not even participating in the politics of the country,” he said.

“Amit Shah also lied on Rajauli atomic energy facility. The PMO denied that project. Now, Amit Shah is saying that the project was started. PM Narendra Modi tells lies on Gram Khadi and Charkha Yojana. He has done false marketing on this project,” Neeraj Kumar said.

