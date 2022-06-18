With the Centre giving ‘Y’ category security to 12 BJP leaders in Bihar in wake of the violence against the ‘Agnipath’ defence recruitment scheme, the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Saturday questioned the move, saying a secure future of students is required more than the security of BJP leaders.

“There is suspicion in the minds of youths that their future will be finished through schemes like Agnipath and Agniveer. If students are thinking that the Agnipath scheme will make their future darker, the Central government needs to address their concerns and clarify about the benefits of the scheme to them,” JD-U MLC and chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said.

“At present, there is a huge suspicion in the mind of every countryman pertaining to the Agnipath scheme. Addressing the issues of youths of the country is everyone’s responsibility. They are the future of the country,” he said.

Earlier, the Union Home Ministry has announced ‘Y’ category security to BJP state President Sanjay Jaiswal, Deputy Chief Ministers Renu Devi and Tar Kishore Prasad, Sanjiv Chaurasia, Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachaul, Araria MP Pradeep Singh, Darbhanga MP Gopal Ji Thakur, MLC Ashok Agrawal, MLC Dilip Jaiswal, Sanjay Sarawgi and Vijay Khemka.

The move came afteJaiswal blamed Bihar Police for allowing violence to take place and being silent spectators when arson was taking place and properties of BJP leaders were targeted.

Under the ‘Y’ category security, CRPF personnel will be deployed with these leaders.

20220618-233006