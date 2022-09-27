Janata Dal-United (JD-U) in Bihar launched a block level “alertness and awareness” march to “expose the lies of Narendra Modi government”.

In Patna, party leaders including national president Lalan Singh, MLC Neeraj Kumar, state president Umesh Kushwaha and others started the march from Bhim Rao Ambedkar statue at Patna High Court and concluded at Mahatma Gandhi statue at Gandhi Maidan.

“During the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Narendra Modi had promised Rs 15 lakh cash to every countrymen, two crore jobs per year, bringing back the black money hoarded abroad and many others. Now, the situation is Rs 15 did not come in the account of any person. They not only failed to provide the two crore jobs but they also ended the Central government vacancies. They have handed over every department to their businessmen friends,” the JD-U national president said on the occasion.

“As a result, the country is facing the problem of unemployment, price rise, decreasing value of rupee against dollar. These are the real issues of the country but they would not discuss it and mislead the people with communal agendas,” he added.

The JD-U national president, referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent rally in Purnea, said, “He (Shah) said that the airport of Purnea was built to facilitate people of the 12 adjoining districts. He also asked the people to clap for it. I want to ask him where the airport of Purnea is?”

“His deputy and MoS (Home) Nityanand Rai said that the land acquisition was not done by the Bihar government. I want to tell him that land acquisition has taken place but the Civil Aviation Ministry, which comes under the Central government, has not started the construction,” Lalan Singh asserted.

“BJP is a party of Jumlebaj… We are taking out the ‘alertness and awareness’ march to expose their lies before the people,” said JD-U MLC Neeraj Kumar.

“BJP wants to disturb the communal harmony of the country. We want to save the people of the country from its conspiracy. Hence, we have started the campaign,” said JD-U state president, Umesh Kushwaha.

