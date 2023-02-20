INDIA

JD-U leader, aide shot dead in Bihar’s Samastipur

A JD-U leader and his aide were gunned down in Bihar’s Samastipur district on Monday, police said.

The deceased were identified as JD-U leader and former Mukhiya (village head) Surendra Prasad Singh and his aide Satya Narayan Singh. They were on the way to the former’s brick kiln in his native village in Virsahia ward number 7, when unidentified gunmen intercepted them on Samastipur-Rosera road and fired on them indiscriminately.

While Surendra Prasad Singh died on the spot, Satya Narayan Singh was referred to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries on the way.

The reasons of murder are yet to be ascertained. The local police have received a number of cartridges from the spot.

Following the incident, local villagers blocked Samastipur-Rosera road for four hours and burnt tyres on the road.

“We have registered an FIR in this matter. The raids are on and the accused will be put behind bars soon,” Samastipur’s SP Vinay Tiwari said.

