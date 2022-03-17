INDIA

JD-U leader assaulted for molesting woman in Bihar’s Rohtas

By NewsWire
0
7

A leader of Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) was assaulted by a mob, including women, outside the women police station of Rohtas district on Thursday.

The JD-U leader was identified as Mod Narayan Singh, President of the JD-U’s labour wing in Rohtas. He had allegedly molested a woman inside his home and also threatened her with dire consequences outside the women police station.

“We have received a complaint from the victim. The matter is currently under investigation. FIR will be registered after the investigation,” Superintendent of Police, Rohtas, Ashish Bharti told IANS.

The police said that Singh had called a woman for some household work in his official residence in Dehri town of the district, locked the door as soon as she entered, and allegedly molested her. She managed to run to the roof and shouted for help. Soon, a large number of neighbours assembled outside and managed to rescue her.

As the woman went to the women’s police station to lodge a complaint, Singh, accompanied by a couple of personal bodyguards, chased her and managed to intercept her outside it. He threatened her with dire consequences but she slapped him several times.

Seeing a woman slapping a man, passersby came to her support and thrashed the trio. The JD-U leader had to run into the women police station to save himself.

20220317-225003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.