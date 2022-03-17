A leader of Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) was assaulted by a mob, including women, outside the women police station of Rohtas district on Thursday.

The JD-U leader was identified as Mod Narayan Singh, President of the JD-U’s labour wing in Rohtas. He had allegedly molested a woman inside his home and also threatened her with dire consequences outside the women police station.

“We have received a complaint from the victim. The matter is currently under investigation. FIR will be registered after the investigation,” Superintendent of Police, Rohtas, Ashish Bharti told IANS.

The police said that Singh had called a woman for some household work in his official residence in Dehri town of the district, locked the door as soon as she entered, and allegedly molested her. She managed to run to the roof and shouted for help. Soon, a large number of neighbours assembled outside and managed to rescue her.

As the woman went to the women’s police station to lodge a complaint, Singh, accompanied by a couple of personal bodyguards, chased her and managed to intercept her outside it. He threatened her with dire consequences but she slapped him several times.

Seeing a woman slapping a man, passersby came to her support and thrashed the trio. The JD-U leader had to run into the women police station to save himself.

