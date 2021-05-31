A JD-U leader from Khagaria district in Bihar was killed on Monday, an official said.

The deceased, who has been identified as Ashok Sahani (35), was part of the Fisheries Sahyog Samiti in the district. He was abducted along with his aide from the Bahuahi locality in Khagaria on Sunday afternoon. Sahani’s aide Bablu was released later in the night.

Sahani’s body was found at Soradih village in the Muffasil police station area in the district.

“Ashok and Bablu went to Gangaur to inspect the fish pond around 1 p.m. on Sunday. We have learnt that the accused kidnapped them at gunpoint on the way. They had been taken to an undisclosed location where Bablu was released,” said Ranjeet Kumar, the SHO of Muffasil police station.

“We have constituted a team to nab the accused under the supervision of Sadar DSP Sumit Kumar and raids are underway in possible hideouts of the accused. Now, we have learnt that he was killed by the kidnappers,” Kumar said.

“The family members of the victim claim that he was expected to contest the Panchayat election later in the year and his political rivals may have killed him. Owning the contract for the fish ponds could be another reason for his murder. We are investigating the incident from all angles,” Kumar said.

