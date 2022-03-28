INDIA

JD-U leader shot dead in Patna’s Danapur

A senior JD-U leader and vice president of Nagar Parishad was shot dead in Patna’s Danapur locality by unidentified assailants on Monday evening.

The assailants came on the bike and opened fire at JD-U leader Deepak Kumar Mehta outside his home. He was walking outside the home after dinner. The victim has sustained at least five bullet injuries.

The family members took him to a private hospital in Raja Bazar area where doctors have declared him dead on arrival.

Following the murder, Upendra Kushwaha, the president of JD-U parliamentary board immediately rushed at the victim’s house to console the family.

The victim’s family members have suspected a local strongman and a legislator for the murder.

The deceased had contested the 2020 Assembly election from Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and lost the election to RJD candidate Ritlal Yadav.

He was very close to Upendra Kushwaha. After the merger of RLSP in JD-U, Mehta had joined JD-U to support Kushwaha.

The Patna police is currently tight lipped on the matter. The actual reason of murder is yet to be ascertained.

