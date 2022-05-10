INDIA

JD-U leader urges Nitish to save his family from his wife, Naxal commander

NewsWire
0
0

A JD-U leader in Bihar has requested Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to save the lives of his family members including him from a Naxal group active in Darbhanga region.

Awadesh Lal Dev, who is a general secretary of the JD-U most backward cell of Bihar, claimed that his wife has links with a Naxal commander Manoj Laldev who is threatening to kill his entire family.

Awadesh is a native of Meghna village under Bahadurpur police station in Darbhanga district.

“My wife is working under the influence of Naxal commander Manoj Laldev. On April 23, Manoj along with 50 to 60 Naxals arrived at my house and threatened us with dire consequences. I had contacted the local police but they did not take any action. I also went to the DGP’s office but he refused to meet me by giving an excuse of corona,” Awadesh said.

“My marriage took place in 2006. Initially I did not know the link of my wife with Manoj. However, I soon realised that she had a definite link with him. In 2012, the matter reached Bahadurpur police station and I agreed on the compromise due to the pressure of local police personnel,” he said.

Awadesh left the village in fear of his wife and Manoj Laldev, and is currently living in Patna with his two minor daughters. He went to the chief minister’s residence in Patna where security personnel did not allow him to go inside. As there were a number of media persons present there, he shared his plight with them.

“I am appealing to chief minister Nitish Kumar to save my mother, father, brother, daughters and my own life from my own wife and a naxal commander. I am an old worker of JD-U,” he said.

20220510-155157

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    27-year-old gored to death by bull at Jallikattu event in TN

    UP polls phase 4: 9.10% voter turnout till 9 am

    54% people in Hyderabad have antibodies against Covid

    Sleaze CD: KMF chief rejects Cong demand for rape case against...