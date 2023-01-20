INDIALIFESTYLE

Janata Dal United leader and former MP Ghulam Rasool in a provocative speech made in Hazaribagh, warned that he would turn the cities into Karbala, if anyone points fingers at Prophet Mohammad, in an apparent reference to former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

A convention on social reform was conducted by an organisation called Idara-e-Shariah at Karbala Maidan on Thursday, where Rasool spoke to the crowd of thousands, who raised slogans upon hearing him.

He termed it surprising that none of the leaders of parties who claimed to be “secular” had condemned Sharma’s statement.

Rasool said that “we would not tolerate anything which raised questions on the community’s Messenger (Prophet Mohammad)”.

In the speech, the JD-U leader demanded enacting a safety act for Muslims like Dalits.

Targeting the Jharkhand government, he said that Muslim children were gunned down on the streets of Ranchi, even as the Muslim community voted in favour of the government.

20230120-181402

