INDIA

JD-U MLA accuses Bihar minister Leshi Singh of extortion, anti-party activities

NewsWire
0
3

Internal dispute between two JD-U legislators in Bihar went public on Wednesday after Bima Bharti, MLA from Rupauli assembly constituency in Purnea district, opened a front against state cabinet minister Leshi Singh.

Levelling serious allegations on Singh, Bharti said that the minister and her son are involved in murder and extortion. She also claimed that Singh was involved in anti-party activities during the election.

“Why Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made Leshi Singh minister in Bihar government despite she is facing some serious charges including murder and extortion. If Nitish Kumar does not remove her from the cabinet minister post, I will resign from the MLA post and the party; and will stage dharna outside the Chief Minister’s residence,” Bharti said.

“I tried to take the appointment of the Chief Minister but failed as his office did not allot me time to meet the Chief Minister and put my concern before him,” she added.

“Singh belongs to Rajput caste but the upper caste voters would not vote for the JD-U… During the city council (Nagar Parishad) election, she and her son campaigned against my daughter. As a result, my daughter lost the election with just three votes,” the Rupauli MLA said.

“Singh used to extort money in Seemanchal region in the name of her late husband Butan Singh, who was a dreaded gangster of the area. She has constructed a big hotel in Bhatta Bazar in Purnea. How she obtained money for the construction of the hotel,” she said.

Bharti, a four-time MLA of JD-U from Rupauli constituency, was Sugarcane Minister from June 3, 2019, to November 16, 2020, in the Nitish Kumar government. While Singh is an MLA from Purnea’s Dhamdaha constituency, and currently holds the post of Fertilizer and Consumer Affairs Minister in the Nitish government.

20220818-011803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Impose Prez’s rule in Pb: Amarinder after ‘lapse’ in PM’s security

    Yediyurappa drops hint about possible resignation on July 26

    FIR lodged in Bhopal against Mahua Moitra over remarks on Goddess...

    Karnataka seeks report on ‘black fungus’