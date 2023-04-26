INDIA

JD-U MLA breaches protocol of Bihar Governor in varsity convocation

JD-U MLA Gopal Mandal allegedly breached the security and protocol of Bihar Governor during the convocation ceremony of the Tilka Manjhi university in Bhagalpur on Wednesday.

Mandal, the MLA from Gopalpur Assembly constituency in Bhagalpur, brought a chair for himself and sat along Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on the dais.

The entire incident happened in front of the Vice Chancellor, students, teaching faculty, principals, and many police and administrative officials.

The drama unfolded after Mandal reached the venue. When he looked at the dais, he did not find his name there, but still climbed on, brought a chair for himself and sat on the row with the Governor.

Terming it a breach of security and protocol, a DSP rank officer, in charge of the security, went there and requested him step down from the dais and sit on the front row with other officials, but he refused.

By this time, the Governor reached the venue and straight away went to light the lamp. Mandal also followed him and lit the lamp as well.

Meanwhile, the police personnel on the dais removed Mandal’s chair and when he returned and found it missing, went and brought another chair. By that time, the Governor and the others sat on the chairs reserved for them.

Mandal again tried to put the chair in the same row as the Governor but the security personnel did not allow him. However, he did not give up and brought the chair behind the Governor and sat there till the end of the programme.

Mandal, said to be close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is known for his “Dabang” style of politics. He also created controversy by roaming in a semi-naked position inside the Patna-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express.

20230426-234801

