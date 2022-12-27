INDIA

JD-U MLA’s son arrested in Bhagalpur for attempted murder

NewsWire
0
0

JD-U MLA Gopal Mandal’s son, who faces cases of land grab and attempted murder, was arrested in Bihar’s Bhagalpur on Tuesday in a joint operation by the local police and the STF, officials said.

ASP, Bhagalpur, Subham Arya said that accused Ashish Kumar Manadal, along with his three associates Dhananjay Singh, Dilip Singh, and Sanjiv Kumar, were involved in firing on December 12.

The accused went into Barari colony and opened fire on a group of people, leaving four, including a woman, injured. One of the victims Ravi Kumar sustained gunshot injury after a bullet brushed his face.

“We have received information that the accused was present at his restaurant called ‘The Big Daddy’. Accordingly, a joint team was formed to raid the place and arrest the accused. We are making efforts to arrest others. The accused will be produced in the court and we will follow its instructions,” Arya said.

“We have also issued a show cause notice to the SHO of Barari police station,” he added.

After the firing incident, a warrant was issued from the court, but still the district police were not arresting the MLA’s son, but things changed after new DGP R.S. Bhatti took over.

Mandal had opened a restaurant “The Big Daddy” on December 25 and also announced that he and his father are not afraid of any person. His video, challenging Bihar Police, went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Gopal Mandal’s wife Savita Mandal said that she is a prominent candidate for the mayoral post in Bhagalpur, and alleged the police of acting against her son “under political pressure applied by the opposition party”.

Gopal Mandal’s neighbour Rajesh Kumar Pandey said: “The local police came to my house and forcibly entered inside without any search warrant. What kind of police administration is this?”

The MLA from Gopalpur constituency in Bhagalpur is famous for his colourful activities and statements. In the beginning of this year, he came to notoriety for roaming in his undergarments in the Tejas Rajdhani Express and clashing with other passengers.

20221227-222402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rape should be considered as gender neutral, observes Kerala HC

    Stop the ‘sin’ of closing down 14K schools for poor, Congress...

    K’taka sends police team to AP’s Srisailam over pilgrim assault case

    India-France air exercise Garuda-VII ends in Jodhpur