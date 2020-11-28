Canindia News

JD-U MLA’s supporter shot dead in Bihar, two others injured

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

Three supporters of Janata Dal-United MLA Amrendra Kumar Pandey were shot by unidentified assailants on Saturday in Gopalganj district, killing one of them and injuring the other two. One of the injured was said to be in critical condition.

After the shooting, villagers caught two of the four accused and thrashed them. Police rushed to the spot and rescued both suspects and sent them to a hospital for treatment.

A police official said that the MLA’s supporter Devendra Pandey was drinking tea at a shop with two friends in Rajpur Bazar under Gopalpur police station jurisdiction when four criminals riding two motorcycle fired indiscriminately at them.

Devendra died on the spot while two others were injured in the incident.

Gopalganj (Sadar) Deputy Superintendent of Police Naresh Paswan said that the reason behind the shooting was not known and that police is investigating.

Amrendra Kumar Pandey alias Pappu Pandey was elected from Kuchaikote Assembly segment in Gopalganj district.

–IANS

mnp/vav

