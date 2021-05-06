The tension between the two major constituents of Bihar’s ruling alliance intensified on Thursday, with Janata Dal-United MP Lalan Singh, who is considered close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, attacking BJP state President Sanjay Jaiswal for “doing politics over the lockdown”.

“When the all-party meeting was held on April 17, none of the leaders suggested a lockdown in the state, apart from VIP President Mukesh Sahani. Now, some leaders are taking credit for the lockdown which is extremely unfortunate,” Singh said without taking the name of Jaiswal.

“I saw the newspapers today where several leaders gave statements on lockdown. I am surprised that such leaders and parties are taking credit falsely. They cannot work in the interest of the state. We cannot expect much from such leaders and parties. I have brought the proceedings of all parties meeting held on April 17 where Jaiswal spoke only about weekend curfew. (RJD leader) Tejashwi Yadav also suggested weekend curfew in the state. Congress leaders did not even talk about any kind of lockdown.”

Earlier, JD-U leader Sanjay Jha, who is also seen as close to Nitish Kumar, also accused some leaders of “doing politics over lockdown”. JD-U leader Upendra Kushwaha also attacked Jaiswal on this count.

–IANS

ajk/vd