Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Thursday lashed out at Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal for his remark on delay in academic sessions at state varsities.

Upendra Kushwaha, JD-U parliamentary board president, said that those who are raising questions on Bihar government over the delay in university examinations should know that the state has very limited role in running a university.

“Universities are run by Vice Chancellors (VCs) and they come under the Governor of Bihar. The leaders have to understand these things before pointing fingers on the state government,” Kushwaha said.

Sanjay Jaiswal, while addressing a gathering in his hometown Bettiah to explain the benefits of the Agnipath scheme, targeted JD-U leaders for demanding from the Central government to rethink on the scheme.

“The education ministry is with JD-U… at present, students of 2019 batch of graduation courses have not appeared for the second year examination in Bihar due to late sessions. While the Centre has launched the Agnipath scheme to not only train youths but also give salaries. Their four years life will become disciplined,” Jaiswal said.

The Centre also has provision to give 10 per cent reservation in the recruitment in paramilitary forces after their retirement from the Armed forces, he said, adding that the “youth of Bihar are very smart and knows the scheme very well.”

Earlier, Neeraj Kumar, MLC and chief spokesperson of JD-U said: “Those who are pointing fingers at Bihar government should take initiative to conduct regular meetings of VCs, university officials with the education minister to improve the timing of the session. VCs report to the Governor, not to the education minister.”

“It is laughable that a leader like him, who is a graduate, does not knows the procedures of university. He should learn about the universities of Bihar,” Kumar added.

