Bihar’s ruling JD-U is not leaving any chance to slam the ally BJP and the Narendra Modi government and used the Ambedkar Jayanti on Thursday to hit out at it for ignoring its key demands.

At a function to mark the birth anniversary of the Architect of the Indian Constitution, JD-U’s national President Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said: “Those who are not giving special status to Bihar are playing with the dreams of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar. If we want to fulfil the dream of Baba Saheb, they have to give special status to Bihar.”

He said that the Narendra Modi government is doing injustice to the people of Bihar by not giving special status.

“The NDA government at the Centre has given a special financial package to 17 states but Bihar is not included in that list. Moreover, the Centre has selected those states where financial management is not sound. Compared to them, Nitish Kumar has done exemplary financial management in Bihar. It is extremely unfortunate that the Centre has not given financial aid to Bihar,” Lalan Singh said.

“Baba Saheb dreamed about financial and social inequality in the country. It will not be removed if we do not give special status to Bihar,” he said.

Besides Lalan Singh, leaders like Upendra Kushwaha, Ashok Chaudhary, and Neeraj Kumar pointed out that Nitish Kumar is the real follower of Ambedkar, and Bihar has become the favourite state for people belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

