INDIA

JD-U to skip BJY’s concluding ceremony, but wishes Congress the best

NewsWire
0
3

In a setback to the Congress, its Bihar ally JD-U said it could not attend the concluding event of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar on January 30, as it was pre-occupied by the February 27 Nagaland polls but wished it all success.

The Congress had invited 24 opposition parties on the day to put a united face.

In a letter to his Congress counterpart Mallikarjun Kharge, Janata Dal-United President Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh wrote: “Much as I would like to be present at the historic event, I regret my inability to do so, as I need to be present at the launching of the party’s election campaign at Wokha in Nagaland the same day.”

However, he said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has also given an opportunity to study, experience, and sense the mood and anxieties of the people first hand, and will go a long way in helping us formulate joint strategies in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“There are no two opinions that there is decline in democratic values in the country and that the Constitutional institutions that are supposed to ensure checks and balances on unrestrained executive power are being systematically destroyed. The pace at which the country is fast transforming itself from an electoral democracy to an electoral autocracy, to say the least, is frightening,” he said.

Lalan Singh said that the need of the hour is an unified opposition and he expects that the Congress takes appropriate steps in this direction.

20230126-222403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anil Kapoor: South Indian cinema is an inspiration to all of...

    Amateur Avani wins 15th leg of WPG Tour by a massive...

    Kerala CM to hold talks to break deadlock over Kitex business...

    Loans sharks, including SHGs, making people’s lives miserable in rural TN