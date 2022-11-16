Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Wednesday decided not to contest the by-poll to Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri parliamentary constituency.

The by-election in Mainpuri is taking place due to the demise of sitting MP and veteran socialist leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. Mainpuri is a traditional seat of Mulayam Singh’s family and Samajwadi Party (SP) has given the seat to party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav.

The Nitish Kumar-led JD-U has decided to give support to Dimple Yadav, with the aim of strengthening the unity of the opposition party in the country and give tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Nitish Kumar is currently making efforts for opposition unity to challenge the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He met several leaders including Akhilesh Yadav, Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, left parties leaders like D. Raja, Sitaram Yechuri and others.

Dimple Yadav is up against BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya who is very close to Mulayam Singh Yadav’s brother Shivpal Singh Yadav.

The Mainpuri bypoll is scheduled on December 5 and its result will come out on December 8.

