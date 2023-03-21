INDIA

JD-U’s new Executive Committee announced, K.C. Tyagi not in list

NewsWire
0
0

After a long time, Janata Dal United (JD-U) on Tuesday announced a new national Executive Committee and senior leader Mangni Lal Mandal has been given the post of national Vice President of the party.

Interestingly, senior leader and party’s national General Secretary K.C. Tyagi has not been given any space in the fresh committee. A native of UP and a former MP, he was associated with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the last 3 decades and also putting the perspective of the party on national media.

The party has also changed its Delhi state President too with Sailesh Kumar now being given the responsibility.

General Secretary Afaq Ahmed Khan issued the new list of the party’s Executive Committee in which Ram Nath Thakur, Ali Ashraf Fatami, Sanjay Jha, Girdhari Yadav, Santosh Kumar Kushwaha, Ram Sewak Singh, Chandeshwar Prasad Chandravansi, Dasai Chaudhary, Gulam Rasool Balyawi, R.P. Mandal, Vijay Kumar Manjhi, Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha, Kahkasha Parveen, and Raj Kumar Sharma have given the post of General Secretary.

Former MLA Ranji Ranjan has been given the new responsibility of General Secretary and national spokesperson.

Former MP Dhananjay Singh has also been given the post of General Secretary apart from Qamar Alam, Harish Chandra Patil, Asfaq Ahmed, Engineer Sunil, Harshwardhan, and Raj Singh Maan.

The party has also named 7 national Secretaries including Ravindra Prasad Singh, Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, Sanjay Verma, Anup Patel, Dayanand Rai, and Sanjay Kumar. MP Alok Kumar Suman has been given the post of party Treasurer.

20230321-202605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Polling booths in Delhi to be turned into vax centres: Kejriwal

    In suspected suicide case, Kerala man & son die in car...

    Gurugram police arrests 207 criminals during special campaign

    Maha Police book Anahita Pundole for ‘negligent’ driving leading to Cyrus...