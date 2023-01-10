After demolition of the coaching institute being run by the alleged masterminds of the Rajasthan paper leak case, namely Bhupendra Saran and Suresh Dhaka, the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) is set to bulldoze the house of one the accused.

Terming it an encroachment, the JDA on Tuesday pasted a notice to demolish Saran’s house in 48 hours. On Monday, the JDA razed the coaching centre being operated by the accused, however, the action drawn criticism from the Opposition which argued that the building was owned by someone else and coaching centre was on rent.

BJP MP Rajyawardhan Rathore even demanded a CBI probe in the incident.

On Tuesday, a team of JDA reached at the house of accused Saran in posh Rajni Vihar colony. It pasted a notice to demolish the house, saying it is illegal. The JDA has given a warning to demolish the building within 48 hours.

According to the JDA, two floors of the house were built without permission.

A few days ago, police raided the house and recovered fake degrees of many universities packed in about a dozen sacks. The police also arrested Saran’s wife and girlfriend.

Saran and Dhaka were declared the masterminds of the second grade teacher recruitment exam paper leak by police.

The coaching centre razed by JDA was being operated in a building owned by a person named Anil Agarwal. JDA has clarified that the building was illegal. However, the reason for the demolition of the building was quoted as “action against the copying mafia”.

Following the demolition of the coaching centre building, students and the Opposition slammed the Gehlot government for “not taking action on the property of accused”.

