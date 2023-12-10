JD(S) expels ex-K’taka unit chief Ibrahim, Kerala leader Nanu from party (Ld)

Former President of JD(S)’ Karnataka unit, C.M. Ibrahim, and the party’s national Vice-president from Kerala, C.K. Nanu, have been expelled from the party due to alleged anti-party activities, party chief and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda said on Saturday.

Addressing a media conference after the national executive meeting of the party at its headquarters here on Saturday, Deve Gowda announced the decision to oust the two leaders.

“Ibrahim had opposed the decision taken in his presence for the benefit of the party and spread slander against JD(S) and party leaders. Due to this, the well-being of the party was threatened,” Deve Gowda said, adding that a consensus was reached at the national executive meeting over the ousters.

Mandya district JD(S) President D. Ramesh and the party’s West Bengal unit chief Puneeth Kumar Singh presented the resolutions to expel Ibrahim and Nanu, which were unanimously accepted during the national executive meeting.

The meeting was attended by all the state presidents and executive members of the party.

Ibrahim had challenged the Deve Gowda family over JD(S) forming an alliance with the BJP. He had even warned Deve Gowda by saying that 12 of the 19 JD(S) MLAs in Karnataka were in touch with him.

Ibrahim had also said that if Deve Gowda does not lend an ear to the issues raised by him over the alliance with BJP, he and his supporters will take their own call.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim is scheduled to embark on a statewide tour on December 11.

