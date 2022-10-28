INDIA

JD(S) questions ruling BJP in K’taka over death of police inspector

Former Chief Minister H.D Kumaraswamy from JD(S) has questioned ruling BJP in Karnataka over the death of a police inspector, alleging that political pressure led him to get a heart attack.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Kumaraswamy stated that a tragic incident had taken place in the state. “One of the police officers suffered a heart attack and died. Here, what led to his heart attack becomes important,” he said.

Inspector Nandeesh attached to K R Puram police station in Bengaluru had succumbed to heart attack on Thursday. Kumaraswamy stated that the deceased inspector’s wife had alleged that the incident took place due to pressure on him. She is also saying that she doesn’t want a compensatory job but wants her husband back, Kumaraswamy stated.

Nadeesh was suspended for letting the pub operate in the jurisdiction of K R Puram police station till early in the morning. “But, the government itself had permitted restaurants to operate till 1 am. I am asking the government to find out for how long the pub remained open? Who was there? How many of them were supporters of a politician? There is also a report that says police officers were also dancing in that pub,” he said.

The officers who had given Rs 70 to Rs 80 lakh for postings in Bengaluru and got suspended, how would they recover their money? This is a murder by the ruling government. This case needs to be probed by a higher agency, Kumaraswamy demanded.

The government is giving plum posts to IAS officers who were trapped in raids. Can one do anything as the party high command is backing them? The probe should be taken up to ascertain what is happening in Bengaluru city, he stated.

Kumaraswamy maintained that the deceased police inspector is the relative of MLC. If they had to undergo such circumstances, what about others who do not have background? Karnataka Home Minister must answer these questions, he said.

