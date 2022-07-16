Karnataka regional party JD(S)’ announcement of its support to Draupadi Murmu, the NDA’s presidential candidate, has indicated the growing closeness with the BJP.

The warm reception of Murmu at former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s residence and the JD(S) statement that the ‘choice of the candidate is a matter of pride’ indicated the leaning of the party towards the BJP, according to party insiders.

The BJP, which wants to move away from the shadow of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and is pursuing an aggressive Hindutva agenda, is also willing to take the support of Janata Dal Secular, JD(S), in any eventuality in the upcoming Assembly elections of 2023, according to sources.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi, who went to Deve Gowda’s residence with Draupadi Murmu, touched his feet and sought blessings. CM Bommai’s close bonding with the veteran leader is well known.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy stated on social media that a tribal woman decorating the highest post of the country is a matter of pride.

“JD(S) party has taken a decision to support Draupadi Murmu’s candidature. The legislature party meet had been held at Vidhana Soudha and I participated virtually as I have contracted Covid-19,” Kumaraswamy stated.

“Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda (his father) during his tenure as PM had taken a historical decision to provide reservation for the women. A woman gracing the highest position of the country is a matter of honor,” he said.

“The candidature of Draupadi Murmu reflects the aspiration of former PM Deve Gowda. She (Draudapi Murmu) had called up Deve Gowda seeking support immediately after the announcement of her candidature. She had even visited the residence of Deve Gowda seeking support when she came down to Bengaluru recently,” Kumaraswamy explained.

“The support has been extended keeping in mind the community she represents, her personality and background. This is not about political parties or ideologies. The post of President is the supreme position in the country. It is a responsibility which transcends the framework of politics.

“It is historical that a woman tribal representative is being made the commander of armed forces of India. This is the beauty of Indian democracy,” he said.

The development is seen as a probable foundation for the BJP to have ties with JD(S) in the upcoming Assembly elections. Though, BJP is confident of gaining majority with aggressive agenda, the ruling party has fears in case the two Congress top state leaders — Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and state party chief D.K. Shivakumar — are able to work on their differences, they can keep the BJP away from power, say party insiders.

