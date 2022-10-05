INDIA

JD(S), VCK leaders meet KCR ahead of launch of national party

NewsWire
0
0

Former Karnataka chief minister H. D. Kumaraswamy and president of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Tholkappiyan Thirumavalavan on Wednesday met Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao ahead of the latter launching a national political party.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief hosted breakfast for Kumaramaswamy, other leaders of Janata Dal (S), Thirumavalavan and other representatives of his party at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the chief minister.

The leaders of JD(S) and VCK have arrived in Hyderabad on the invitation of KCR, who is set to formally announce the launch of the national political party.

Thirumavalavan is a Member of Parliament from Chidambaram constituency and is a prominent Dalit leader.

KCR, TRS working president K. T. Rama Rao and others welcomed the guests at Pragati Bhavan and hosted breakfast for them.

Ministers Harish Rao, Prashanth Reddy, MP Santosh Kumar, TRS MLAs, MLCs and other leaders were also present.

Kumaraswamy, former minister Revanna, some JD (S) MLAs and senior leaders arrived in Hyderabad by a special aircraft on Tuesday night. K. T. Rama Rao and other TRS leaders welcomed the JD(S) leaders at Begumpet Airport.

The leaders of JD(S) and VKS will attend the extended general body meeting of the TRS scheduled to be held later in the day at TRS headquarters Telangana Bhavan.

The meeting is likely to pass a resolution to transform TRS into Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

20221005-113404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Not so small steps

    Delhi HC junks plea against Jamia Professor’s appointment

    Night curfew hours extended in 10 UP cities

    Rs 2.60 lakh crore to be spent on food grains under...