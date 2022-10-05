Former Karnataka chief minister H. D. Kumaraswamy and president of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Tholkappiyan Thirumavalavan on Wednesday met Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao ahead of the latter launching a national political party.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief hosted breakfast for Kumaramaswamy, other leaders of Janata Dal (S), Thirumavalavan and other representatives of his party at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the chief minister.

The leaders of JD(S) and VCK have arrived in Hyderabad on the invitation of KCR, who is set to formally announce the launch of the national political party.

Thirumavalavan is a Member of Parliament from Chidambaram constituency and is a prominent Dalit leader.

KCR, TRS working president K. T. Rama Rao and others welcomed the guests at Pragati Bhavan and hosted breakfast for them.

Ministers Harish Rao, Prashanth Reddy, MP Santosh Kumar, TRS MLAs, MLCs and other leaders were also present.

Kumaraswamy, former minister Revanna, some JD (S) MLAs and senior leaders arrived in Hyderabad by a special aircraft on Tuesday night. K. T. Rama Rao and other TRS leaders welcomed the JD(S) leaders at Begumpet Airport.

The leaders of JD(S) and VKS will attend the extended general body meeting of the TRS scheduled to be held later in the day at TRS headquarters Telangana Bhavan.

The meeting is likely to pass a resolution to transform TRS into Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

