JD(S) writes to EC for stopping show starring Kichcha Sudeep

NewsWire
The Karnataka unit of Janata Dal (Secular) has written to the Election Commission of India for stopping a show starring popular Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep, along with advertisements featuring him, till the end of the Assembly elections scheduled on May 10.

The move came after Sudeep declared that he would campaign for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other candidates of the BJP, as he has shared a good bond with the CM since their childhood. He had also clarified that he is not going to join BJP.

The JD(S) has approached the poll panel claiming that Sudeep’s show, advertisements, posters etc. can influence the voters as he is currently recognised as one of the star campaigners for the BJP.

Asked about former CM and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy’s claims that Sudip was extending support to him, Chief Minister Bommai sought to know had Kumaraswamy not fielded candidates in the elections previously.

“Has the JD(S) leader forgotten about roping in (late actor) Ambareesh for campaign during the 1996 Ramanagar bypolls? Film actors extending support to political parties is not new, as they have done it in the past for all the parties. This is a prevalent trend in the country, and also in Karnataka.

“Why is Kumaraswamy shocked if a superstar supports BJP’s campaign? He is making such statements because he is scared. The writing on the wall is loud and clear — the JD(S) will lose in the upcoming Assembly elections,” Bommai said.

20230407-203403

