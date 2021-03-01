Greetings and birthday wishes have been pouring in from all political parties across the spectrum as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar celebrated his 70th birthday on Monday.

The ruling Janata Dal (United) celebrated Nitish Kumar’s birthday as ‘Vikas Diwas’ and put up banners and posters on the streets of Patna. A 70-pound cake was cut at the party office on this occasion. Leaders such as Tejashwi Yadav, Jitan Ram Manjhi, R.C.P Singh conveyed their greetings to Kumar.

Tejashwi, a Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, tweeted from his official Twitter account, “Heartiest congratulations to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his 70th birthday. Wish you a healthy, happy and long life.”

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi also tweeted congratulations to Nitish Kumar: “The craftsman of modern Bihar, the honour of Biharis, the honourable Chief Minister of all. Happy birthday to Nitish Kumar ji. May you always remain smiling, is my wish.”

JD(U) President R.C.P Singh also wished Nitish Kumar a very happy birthday. He tweeted, “A very happy birthday to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and many warm wishes.”

Former Bihar minister Neeraj Kumar tweeted, “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his 70th birth anniversary. I wish God to give you a long life. Reach new heights of state development under your successful leadership. It is the sole resolve of all of us to see Bihar in the category of developed states.”

BJP State President Sanjay Jaiswal also congratulated the Chief Minister. He said, “Wish a very happy birthday and best wishes to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Pray to God for his long life and healthy state. There is absolute confidence that under your visionary and skillful leadership, the state will continue to remain on the path of progress.”

BJP Spokesperson and former MLA from Goh Assembly constituency, Manoj Sharma, also congratulated Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his birthday and wished him a long and healthy life. He expressed the hope that under Nitish’s efficient leadership, Bihar would become a developed state.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also took the corona vaccine jab on Monday.

–IANS

