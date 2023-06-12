INDIA

JD(U) claims Bihar BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary’s degree is fake

The Janata Dal (United) MLC and chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar on Monday said BJP’s Bihar president Samrat Chaudhary’s degree was fake, and asked him to clarify within 72 hours or he will expose him.

While referring to his election affidavit, Neeraj Kumar said that Samrat Chaudhary filed an affidavit with the election commission in 2005 and wrote his name as Rakesh Kumar s/o Sakuni Chaudhary. In 2010, he gave the affidavits with the name Samrat Chaudhary alias Rakesh Kumar s/o Sakuni. In the 2020 election, he had written Samrat Chaudhary s/o Sakuni Chaudhary.

“This question is important keeping in view that he has claimed a D-Litt degree from California Public University. When we searched for universities in the US, we did not find California Public University. Which new university is this? You have taken the degree but what grade have you obtained?

“As he claimed to be a highly qualified person who had taken a degree from the US, we searched for your marks sheet and roll number, but failed to find it. We have heard about Oxford University, Harvard University, University of California but have not heard of any university having the name California Public University. You have mentioned the name of California Public University in the affidavit. Such a university is fake,” Kumar said.

“When you go to any university website in the USA, you will find EDU. Here in the affidavit of Samrat Chaudhary, it was mentioned US,” Kumar said.

While taking a dig at Samrat Chaudhary, Kumar said: “When he was in his student life, he spent time in games. Now, you are in public life, how much you will play political games. We have heard of the famous university which is called ‘The University of California’ but not the name of California public university,” Kumar said.

“Our country is already facing uneasy situations due to fake degrees of PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Smriti Irani, Vinod Tawre, etc. We have passed MA degree in political science but anyone has passed ‘Entire Political Science’…” Kumar said.

