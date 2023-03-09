INDIA

JD(U) dissolves its Nagaland unit

Janata Dal (United) has dissolved its Nagaland unit after a newly-elected MLA extended unconditional support to BJP on Thursday.

The Nagaland Assembly election concluded recently where JD(U) contested on 8 seats and managed to win one. The newly-elected MLA Jwenga Seb has given unconditional support to BJP.

Abhishek Jha, the official spokesperson of JD(U) said: “Our’s is a principled party. We contest every election on the face of Nitish Kumar and voters have faith in him. This is the reason why we are winning elections in other states too. Electorate in Nagaland were also inspired by the policies of Nitish Kumar and JD(U) and hence they voted for our candidate. Now, the candidate has decided to give unconditional support to BJP and is against our policy and strategy. Hence, the party has decided to dissolve the Nagaland unit,” Jha said.

“Nitish Kumar has prepared a structure of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar and he is also making efforts for the opposition unity in the country as well. So, BJP is scared and hence making attempts to hurt the Opposition,” Jha said.

Responding to it, Ejaz Ahmed, the spokesperson of RJD said: “BJP does not believe in democratic structure of the country. It is involved in horse trading.”

Nikhil Anand, the spokesperson of BJP said: “Nitish Kumar is ambitious but his party members lack faith in him. The sole MLA of Nagaland who gave the support to BJP is a prime example of it. Nitish Kumar is also losing credibility in politics. This is the reason why JD(U)’s seat and percentage of votes are less than Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-Ram Vilas).”

