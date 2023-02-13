INDIA

JD(U) leader Balyawi tears into PM, Baba Ramdev & Baba Bageshwar

JD(U) leader and former MLC Gulam Rasool Balyawi, who is known for his controversial statements, is once again back in news — this time over his objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Baba Bageshwar.

While addressing a gathering in an event organised by Markazi Idara-E-Saria in Nawada on Sunday, Balyawi said, “If PM Narendra Modi is scared of Pakistan, allow 30 per cent recruitment of Muslim youths in the armed forces. When Pakistan made missiles and terrorised India, it was a son a Muslim A.P.J. Abdul Kalam who came forward and gave a befitting reply.”

Coming down heavily on Baba Ramdev, the leader alleged that he is not an Indian and has strong connection with banned terror outfit Lashkar-E-Toiba.

“Baba Ramdev is not an Indian. How he obtained such big assets needs to be investigated. Different governments have given lands to Baba Ramdev. How the manufacturing of the products of his company (Patanjali) is taking place. Which are the companies supplying it? All these things need to be investigated.”

On Baba Bageshwar, who came into limelight with his statement on Sanatan Dharma and Hindu country, Balyawi said: “I don’t know who this man is. We knew the constitution and court of the country. No one would mislead the country by wearing a dress and make-up.”

Earlier on January 19, Balyawi, during the rally in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag, targetted Nupur Sharma, the sacked leader of BJP.

“If anybody dares to disrespect our God (Prophet Mohammad), we will turn the cities of the country into Karbala,” he has warned

