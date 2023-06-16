JD(U) MLA Ratnesh Sada on Friday took the oath as a cabinet minister in the Nitish Kumar-led cabinet after Santosh Kumar, son of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, tendered his resignation.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Raj Bhawan in the presence of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his Deputy Tejashwi Yadav and other ministers of the state government.

He is expected to get the SC/ST ministry portfolio which was held by Santosh Kumar Manjhi.

Ratnesh Sada, who won the Sonversa reserved seat for the third time in a row, belongs to the Mushar community. Nitish Kumar included him in the cabinet to minimize the loss of Mushar vote bank after the separation of Jitan Ram Manjhi and his son Santosh Kumar Suman.

Sada’s father Laxmi Sada was a daily wage labourer. He himself eked out a living pulling rickshaws for several years.

A trusted leader of Nitish Kumar, Sada also holds the post of party’s SC/ST wing’s president as well.

