INDIA

JD(U) MLC conducts ‘havan’ to highlight nine failures of BJP in nine years

NewsWire
0
0

While BJP is celebrating ‘9 Saal Bemisal’, its former ally JD(U) has devised a unique way to protest the performance of the Narendra Modi-led dispensation at the Centre.

On Tuesday morning, JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar conducted a ‘havan’ at his residence and underlined nine failures of the Centre in the last nine years.

“Though Narendra Modi and BJP leaders claimed to be huge followers of Sanatan Dharma, a large number of temples were destroyed during the past nine years. Over 150 Shivlings have been kept in Lanka police station in Varanasi for years. Besides, non-vegetarian food, meat, chicken, fish are being served to their supporters in BJP offices in Patna. It is an insult to Sanatan Dharma,” Kumar said.

“I performed ‘havan’ in my house to free our country from fake Sanatan Dharma followers,” he said.

“The failure of Modi government during pandemic, Adani scam, temples demolition, Pulwama attack, new Parliament row, demonetisation, Agniveer recruitments, not giving special status to Bihar and unemployment in the country are the nine stigma of Narendra Modi government in the last nine years and common people have paid the price of its ill policies,” Kumar said.

20230530-125603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI arrests sr divisional mechanical engineer of Western Central Railway in...

    Take remedial action: NCPCR to Delhi govt over dextromethorphan poisoning

    All India Kiteboarding: Jehan Driver and Katya Saini take lead on...

    Restriction at Delhi’s IGI airport on I-Day