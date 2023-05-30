While BJP is celebrating ‘9 Saal Bemisal’, its former ally JD(U) has devised a unique way to protest the performance of the Narendra Modi-led dispensation at the Centre.

On Tuesday morning, JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar conducted a ‘havan’ at his residence and underlined nine failures of the Centre in the last nine years.

“Though Narendra Modi and BJP leaders claimed to be huge followers of Sanatan Dharma, a large number of temples were destroyed during the past nine years. Over 150 Shivlings have been kept in Lanka police station in Varanasi for years. Besides, non-vegetarian food, meat, chicken, fish are being served to their supporters in BJP offices in Patna. It is an insult to Sanatan Dharma,” Kumar said.

“I performed ‘havan’ in my house to free our country from fake Sanatan Dharma followers,” he said.

“The failure of Modi government during pandemic, Adani scam, temples demolition, Pulwama attack, new Parliament row, demonetisation, Agniveer recruitments, not giving special status to Bihar and unemployment in the country are the nine stigma of Narendra Modi government in the last nine years and common people have paid the price of its ill policies,” Kumar said.

