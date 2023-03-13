Lucknow, March 13 (iANS) Janata Dal (United) national president Rajeev Ranjan Singh ‘Lallan Singh’ has said that if his party forms an alliance in Uttar Pradesh for next year’s Lok Sabha polls, it will be with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

“If there will be an alliance in Uttar Pradesh, it will be with the SP,” he said in an informal interaction with reporters.

The JD(U), which is in power in Bihar in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has no elected representative in the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

Interestingly, the party’s state president Anoop Patel resigned in front of Singh, citing personal reasons.

The JD(U) president announced that no new chief of the party’s state unit would be announced. Satyendra Patel has been appointed as the state convenor, Singh said.

He said the party and its working committee in Uttar Pradesh would be strengthened throughout this year for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The JD(U) will start a membership campaign in Uttar Pradesh with a target of adding five lakh members, Singh said.

On the caste-based census, Singh said: “We asked the Central government about it. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the caste-based census but got no response. With the support of regional parties, we started the caste-based survey (in Bihar) which will continue till May 31.”

