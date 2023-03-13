INDIA

JD(U) ready for alliance with SP in UP for 2024 polls

NewsWire
0
0

Lucknow, March 13 (iANS) Janata Dal (United) national president Rajeev Ranjan Singh ‘Lallan Singh’ has said that if his party forms an alliance in Uttar Pradesh for next year’s Lok Sabha polls, it will be with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

“If there will be an alliance in Uttar Pradesh, it will be with the SP,” he said in an informal interaction with reporters.

The JD(U), which is in power in Bihar in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has no elected representative in the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

Interestingly, the party’s state president Anoop Patel resigned in front of Singh, citing personal reasons.

The JD(U) president announced that no new chief of the party’s state unit would be announced. Satyendra Patel has been appointed as the state convenor, Singh said.

He said the party and its working committee in Uttar Pradesh would be strengthened throughout this year for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The JD(U) will start a membership campaign in Uttar Pradesh with a target of adding five lakh members, Singh said.

On the caste-based census, Singh said: “We asked the Central government about it. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the caste-based census but got no response. With the support of regional parties, we started the caste-based survey (in Bihar) which will continue till May 31.”

20230313-132404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi reports rise at 2,419 fresh Covid cases, 2 more deaths

    American MMA fighter Victoria Lee dies at 18

    Electricity bills of TN electric crematorium to be hiked 3 times

    YouTuber quits as T’gana tourism brand ambassador after row